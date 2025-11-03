Minister addresses over 1,000 farmers at nitrates derogation meeting in Cork

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has told farmers he cannot yet give "any guarantees" around the fate of Ireland's nitrates derogation post-2025.

He said, however, the significance of the derogation to this country will be made clear to the European Commission during an important visit to Ireland this week.

The minister was speaking to farmers at a national meeting held by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) on the retention of the nitrates derogation in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork tonight (Monday, November 3).

Well over 1,000 farmers came to the event with some bringing tractors to the site, with strong representation from processors and the wider agriculture industry too.

The campaign to retain the derogation is entering a "crucial phase" according to the IFA, as the EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswell is scheduled to visit Ireland on Friday.

Minister Heydon told farmers at Corrin Mart that the commissioner's visit "will focus on engagement to further illustrate Ireland's outdoor grass-based system" and the "work that is happening across the sector to reduce agriculture's impact on water quality", and the "importance of retaining Ireland's derogation".

He said that he cannot give "any guarantees" around whether Ireland will have a derogation in 2026.

"Ireland is the only country with any prospect of having the derogation next year," Minister Heydon said.

He said this prospect exists as a result of the positive actions the sector has taken to improve water quality.

Additional challenge

However, he warned of the "additional challenge" in securing the next derogation, that is proving compliance with the Habitats Directive.

"My department is developing an assessment process that we believe will achieve compliance, and give the commission the reassurances it needs," the minister added.

"This work is not straightforward, given agriculture operates as a complex biological system subject to numerous agronomic, economic and ecological variables."

The minister said that "we are coming to a critical period" in the process of trying to secure the derogation.

"During Commissioner Roswell's visit, I will be impressing on her the need for continuance of the derogation," he said.

"I do expect that commitments on improving water quality and delivery on the habitats assessment will be sought from her.

"This is not an easy process, but I'm determined to get the best possible outcome for Irish agriculture."

Many farmers spoke at the event about what a loss of the nitrates derogation would mean for their family farms, while other industry members highlighted the significant potential economic impact for Ireland.

The minister was urged by attendees to give certainty to young farmers in particular who are concerned about their future in the sector.

Speaking to the hundreds of farmers at the meeting, IFA president Francie Gorman said that the retention of the nitrates derogation is vital for all sectors, not just dairy or those in derogation.

"The importance of holding on to this derogation cannot be overstated," Gorman said.

Sixth nitrates programme

This meeting comes as the draft sixth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), which will run from 2026 to 2029, was published last week by the government.

Previously Ireland has been granted a nitrates derogation in all five NAPs to date and the government has again requested the renewal of the derogation under the sixth NAP.

The Nitrates Directive requires EU member states to develop a NAP every four years.

Certain measures relating to the derogation have also been included in the latest draft NAP and, according to the Department of Housing, it is "proposed that some of the measures for the draft sixth NAP will only be mandatory for derogation farmers, while other measures will apply more broadly, as appropriate".