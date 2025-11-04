Better EU biosecurity standards to cost under 1% of Covid response

The EU's health chief has said that improving farm biosecurity and veterinary standards in the EU to protect against emerging diseases would cost less that 1% of the bloc's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, said that 75% of emerging infectious diseases that can infect humans are of animal origin.

The commissioner was speaking on the occasion of One Health Day, which took place yesterday (Monday, November 3).

"Evidence shows that investment in One Health prevention now will pay off later, with estimates for improving farm biosecurity and improving veterinary standards costing less that 1% of what was spent on responding to the Covid-19 pandemic," the Hungarian commissioner said.

"By developing new and more effective antibiotics, ensuring distinct solutions are available for human and animal use, and whenever possible, replacing them with other preventative measures such as vaccines, this will help preserve the effectiveness of existing treatments and our ability to prevent and control future health threats," he added.

Commissioner Varhelyi also said that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is costing countries in the EU and the wider European Economic Area (EEA) around €11.7 billion annually.

"For this reason we are working to develop new antimicrobials and use all antimicrobials prudently through the ongoing review of the pharmaceutical legislation.

"We are also supporting member states with €50 million to reach the targets to reduce antimicrobial usage... In addition, we are active at international level while also coordinating the AMR One Health Network, where member states and stakeholders share good practice and innovative ideas to accelerate the fight against AMR," he added.

The commissioner said that a changing climate is also causing infectious disease among humans to spread more rapidly.

He said: "We monitor these developments and closely coordinate action with member states. As part of this, we provide technical support to member states to implement a One Health approach involving inter-sectoral collaboration, scientific guidance, data sharing and the joint use of our scientific agencies."

"It is clear that an integrated approach across sectors to tackle the interdependence of human, animal and plant health is more needed than ever and we will continue implementing this vital approach across our policies," Commissioner Varhelyi added.