DAERA: Temporary Control Zones in Fermanagh after bird flu case

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed a further suspected case of avian influenza (bird flu) in a poultry flock in Northern Ireland.

Brian Dooher, Northern Ireland's chief veterinary office (CVO), said that the latest case relates to a premises near Lisnaskea. in Co. Fermanagh.

To reduce the risk of the transmission of the disease, the department has declared a Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) in the areas around the premises.

The TCA in Zone A will apply in a radius of 3km around the premises, while Zone B will cover a 10km radius.

Dooher said that respective measures will apply in each of the zones for keepers of poultry or captive birds.

Bird flu

DAERA yesterday (Monday, November 3) confirmed a suspected case of bird flu on a commercial poultry premises in Co. Tyrone.

Disease control measures have been initiated following the discovery of a suspect case of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at the premises located near Pomeroy.

All poultry on the site was humanely culled and Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) were also put in place.

Brian Dooher said that the disease control measures are "crucial to limit any potential spread of disease".

Northern Ireland

In order to reduce the risk of bird flu in poultry or other captive birds from wild birds, DAERA has declared the whole of Northern Ireland as an "Avian Influenza Prevention Zone".

The measures, which came into force on Saturday (November 1), include a requirement to ensure that there is clear separation of areas to which domestic poultry have access and any areas accessed by waterfowl.

In addition, poultry and other captive birds are provided with feed and drinking water which is not accessible to wild birds.

Any person who comes into contact with poultry and other captive birds must take "all reasonable precautions" to avoid the transfer of contamination between premises, including cleansing and disinfection of equipment, vehicles and footwear.

All keepers of poultry and other captive birds in Northern Ireland must comply with minimum biosecurity measures as outlined by the department.

Those keepers with 500 or more poultry or other captive birds must also comply with additional measures.