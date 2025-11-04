Workshops for boosting farmland biodiversity to be held in Galway

Hedge laying and pond creation are among many workshops that the Centre of Environmental Living and Training (CELT) will be hosting this month.

The aforementioned CELT workshops are designed to educate and train participants with ecological knowledge and skills that they can use to improve biodiversity on their own farm, land or garden.

The workshops will be taking place throughout November at the Slieve Aughty Centre in Kylebrack, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Pond creation

CELT will be hosting a workshop that is focussed on "all things water management, ponds and wetlands", with environmental consultant Féidhlim Harty directing the session.

As part of the workshop, attendees will explore wetlands and ponds that were dug up by CELT in August this year.

The workshop will analyse the development of these new habitats, allowing participants to gain an insight into the practical approaches that they can use to manage water on their farmland and in home settings.

Recent work done from CELT's wetland restoration project. Source: CELT website

The session aims to be an opportunity to learn about "natural water retention, biodiversity enhancement, nature-based solutions to climate action and sustainable landscape design."

The role of conventional land and water management in addressing problems - such as flooding, climate breakdown and the biodiversity crisis - will also be discussed.

The water management session will be running from 10:30a.m to 4:30p.m on Saturday, November 8.

Hedge laying

CELT's 'Introduction to Hedge Laying' workshop is aimed at "novice hedge layers or anyone seeking to gain more hands-on experience."

The workshop will provide an introduction to the concept of hedge laying and its benefits, such as preserving habitats for our threatened wildlife and protecting biodiversity across Ireland's public and farming landscapes.

Participants will be trained on all the elements involved with hedge laying, including pleaching, binding, hinge cutting, building, and staking a hedge.

An example from a previous CELT and Hedgerows Ireland hedge laying workshop. Source: CELT website

This training will involve practical demonstrations from the tutors, and participants will also get the opportunity to practice on a selected hedge on an active working farm.

The hedge laying workshop is set to run from 10:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday, November 15.

CELT

Additionally, CELT will also be hosting various traditional craft workshops, such as willow weaving, stone carving, doll-making and needle felting.

Individuals who are interested in these workshops can book their place on the CELT website.