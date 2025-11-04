Improving milk components a priority for NI dairy farmers - breeding specialist

Improving milk components continues to drive the breeding programmes followed by the vast majority of milk producers in Northern Ireland.

According to Ai Services’ cattle breeding information specialist, Ivan Minford: “A new dairy breeding season is now underway.

“Cows that have calved down over recent weeks are performing well.

"A number of factors have combined in bringing this about. First off, most cows were in tremendous condition in the run-up to calving.

“There is excellent quality silage available on most farms at the present time.

"And the feed-to-milk price ratio remains very competitive.”

The Ai Services’ representative is very conscious of the recent weakening in milk price.

He said: “During periods when milk price starts to come under pressure, the value of components, butterfat and protein, becomes more significant.

“Recent years have seen large number of dairy farmers across Northern Ireland putting milk components at the very heart of their herd breeding strategies.

“It is an approach that has paid a real dividend in terms of the actual price they get for their milk, and it makes sense for this momentum to be maintained.”

But an improvement in milk components only makes sense if total overall fat and protein output can be achieved at the same time..

“This means achieving greater levels of overall production," Minford said.

"But the good news is there are individual bulls that can achieve this combined objective.”

Meanwhile, the use of sexed semen continues apace on dairy farms in Northern Ireland.

“It takes beween 20-30 calved heifers coming through as replacements for every 100 dairy cows,” the Ai Services’ representative further explained.

“Sexed semen is allowing milk producers to use their best breeding animals to secure the replacements they need.

“After that, the focus turns to producing the best quality beef calves that can be secured from the rest of the cows within a herd.

“The very buoyant calf and cull cow prices continue to reinforce the margins that can be achieved on all dairy farms at the present time.”

Dairy sires catalogue

Minford made these comments at the recent launch of Ai Services’ 2025/2026 dairy sire catalogue.

The line-up of Holstein bulls within the new listing has a very strong milk components’ focus.

Peak Alta Inspire has a PLI value of £843. He features within the Top 10 of the latest Holstein UK proof run. The bull offers an extra 94kg of combined fat and protein with excellent fat and protein percentages.

In addition, he will deliver an extra 800kg of milk.

Minford said: “Inspire is an excellent example of a bull that can improve a number of performance traits. He was released on a limited basis back in the April, for specific use in bull breeding programmes.

“However, he is now more generally available. Ai Services will have good supplies of his straws during the period ahead.”

Meanwhile, Peak Alta Thunderbird is a new, much-in-demand Holstein sire.

According to Ai Services, he offers balanced production with type, with a "very exciting pedigree".

Ai Services has confirmed the significant availability of Thunderbird's semen over the coming weeks.