Milk volumes continue to increase in Northern Ireland

Milk volumes continue to increase on dairy farms across Northern Ireland, according to Ai Services’ breeding information specialist, Ivan Minford.

He told Agriland: “We have seen very significant increase on milk volumes achieved on dairy farms over the last 12 months.

“The fact that the concentrate feed to milk price ratio has been very attractive during this period has, no doubt, encouraged farmers to maximise the quality of the rations they offer their cows."

The breeding information specialist noted that more cows are being kept indoors during the summer period, which is "allowing them to be maintained on a consistent plane of nutrition for longer periods of the year".

“Grazed grass may be the cheapest feed source available to cattle. However, its quality can be very inconsistent, given the vagaries of the local weather," Minford said.

“So, yes, we are seeing significant improvements in herd performance levels.

"But none of this would be possible had it not been for the genetic ability of the cows to make it all happen in the first place.

“Improved genetic underpins all of the parameters that underpin dairy cow performance levels: milk output, milk quality, fertility, animal health standards and longevity.”

According to Minford, the cumulative nature of these breeding programmes will continue to deliver for milk producers.

He added the use of genomics and other gene-based technologies are advancing the ways in which further improvements in cow performance can be achieved at an ever quickening rate.

Minford said: “The almost universal acceptance of sexed semen has been a game-changer in this regard.

“And, in tandem with this, we are now seeing emerge a new generation of dairy sires, which can deliver improvements across a number of fundamentally important traits.

“Gone are the days when milk producers would select a bull to improve a single aspect of cow performance.”

“Today, sires are available that will deliver across a number of production and other performance-related traits with equal significance.

“Significantly, this trend has been strongly reflected in Holstein UK’s August proof run.”

Minford noted that the autumn calving season s about to start.

“It is now the practice on many dairy farms across Northern Ireland to secure the replacement heifers required from these animals using sexed semen," the breeding information specialist said.

“The months ahead should see cows performing well on top quality diets, underpinned by the very high quality silages made over recent weeks.

“Moreover, with milk prices expected to stay strong, farmers will have an excellent opportunity to take a strategic approach regarding the sires they use on their cows as the next breeding season approaches.”