Met Éireann: A lot of dry weather expected over coming days

Met Éireann said there will be a lot of dry weather over the coming days, with temperatures falling back slightly.

It will be dry in many areas this morning (Monday, August 18) with some sunny spells and early mist patches.

However, cloud will thicken over Munster, south Leinster and south Connacht during the morning bringing showers, some of which will be heavy. Elsewhere, it will continue to be dry with hazy sunshine.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 18° to 24°C, warmest in the north-west, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick, which will be in place until 6:00p.m today.

The thunderstorms could result in possible lightning damage, power outages, localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Tonight will see showers in south Leinster, Munster and south Connacht, some of which will be heavy or thundery. Mainly dry in other areas with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 12° to 16° in mostly light east to north-east breezes.

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which may be heavy or thundery. The showers will be mainly affect Munster or south Leinster.

Highest temperatures ranging from 18° to 22° in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Largely dry with clear spells on Tuesday night with some isolated showers. Overnight lows of 11° to 15° with light to moderate east to north-easterly winds.

It will be dry for most places during Wednesday and Thursday with cloud and sunny periods, along with some showers.

Highest temperatures of 17° to 22° in light to moderate east to north-east breezes on Wednesday which will become variable on Thursday.

Friday will be dry with some light showers in west and north-western areas. Top temperatures of 17° to 22°.

Met Éireann has said that the coming week will be drier than average for most of the country, despite some showers at times.

The showers will be most frequent in the south and south-west and some will be heavy or thundery.

It will remain warmer than average in the coming seven days with mean air temperatures 1° to 2° above normal but turning cooler by the end of the week.

Mean soil temperatures will also continue well above normal.

Drying conditions will generally be good over the coming days, though occasional showers will hinder drying, especially in the south-west today and tomorrow morning.

There will be generally plenty of spraying opportunities through the coming week, apart from where showers occur.

Currently, all soils are dry and trafficable with soil moisture deficits ranging from 10mm in the west to 70mm in the south.

Dry conditions this week will result in little change generally, but there may be some decrease in the south-west.

Growth will become increasingly restricted as a result, particularly in the south and east.