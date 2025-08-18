Table: Cattle numbers slaughtered within 1 week of a mart sale

The overall number of cattle slaughtered within one week of being presented at a mart from January to July has fallen this year.

That is according to figures obtained by Agriland from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The DAFM data details the number of cattle slaughtered within one week of being presented at a mart (whether sold or unsold) from January 1 to July 31, 2025 with a corresponding figure for the same period in 2024.

The data is subdivided by males, cows, and heifers and was extracted from DAFM’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) database on August 12, 2025.

The table below details the number of bovines slaughtered within one week of being presented at a mart from January 1 to July 31, 2024 and January 1 to July 31, 2025:

Type 2024 2025 Difference Cows 44,757 38,640 -6,117 Heifers 16,053 19,215 +3,162 All male cattle 20,113 20,121 +8 Total: 80,923 77,976 -2,947

While the overall number of cattle slaughtered within one week of being presented at a mart has fallen by almost 3,000 head this year, the number of heifers increased by over 3,000 head whilst steer numbers stayed much the same.

The number of cows slaughtered within one week of being presented at a mart fell by over 6,000 head this year.

However, the significant drop off in the cow kill numbers may have been an attributing factor to this.

As of the week ending Sunday, August 10, total cow kill numbers have fallen by over 36,000 head this year, according to DAFM kill figures.

The total beef kill (excluding veal) as of August 10 this year is running over 30,000 head below the same time period of 2024.

Related Stories

There has been a significant level of discussion amongst farmers finishing cattle this year regarding mart prices versus factory prices and whether the mart or the factory sale outlet is returning the higher prices.

The strong beef trade this year has significantly lifted prices for all types of cattle from finished cattle to stores and right down to calves.

Some farmers are choosing to sell their forward cattle as stores at the mart whilst other farmers are confident to continue to fatten and finish their own cattle.