Farm materials put to alternative use in highlighting nature

Gary Rowley, who is originally from Co. Meath but is now living in Co. Donegal, has been showcasing nature and biodiversity for the last four years by making animal sculptures from chicken wire.

Rowley spoke to Agriland on what inspired him to start making these pieces of artwork.

He said: "I started four years ago during lockdown when you could do very little.

"I've always been creative, and I paint also. My partner saw willow ducks in a garden magazine and I wondered if there was anything I could do.

Source: Gary Rowley

"So, there was chicken wire down the back in the shed, and I thought could I do anything with this and that's how it started.

"I made three ducks out of the chicken wire, and a next-door neighbour took photographs of them and put them on a garden website. Then I was faced with 13,000 people asking questions."

Rowley has not stopped making sculptures since, shipping artwork to the US, Canada and the UK.

The sculpting has now become Rowley's full-time job, and every week he is busy packaging and posting artwork to customers.

The Co. Meath native sources the chicken wire from garden centres and also some Homeland stores.

When asked if he uses old unused chicken wire, Rowley said: "Sometimes I use old chicken wire, but older chicken wire wasn't galvanised, so it wasn't protected from rust as much as the newer material.

Source: Gary Rowley

"I have used some older stuff that was galvanised which was intended to be dumped."

Rowley has been approached by art galleries in the past, but this comes with stronger demand and price inflation which is something he wants to avoid.

He said his interest and ideas come from his strong interest in nature, the environment around him, and from paying attention to it.

He said: "In Donegal we've 25 beaches, the mountains, and the forests, so you're seeing wildlife all the time.

"That's where I get the ideas from and living in the country, everyday.

"I've done exterior sculptures for gardens and I've done quite a lot of interior ones as well."