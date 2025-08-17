New factory beef price tool for farmers goes live on Agriland

As part of the recent revamp of Agriland, a new and improved factory beef price tool has been added to the beef section.

Farmers can use this to see the most-recent prices paid by factories on a weekly basis and also to see the latest weekly beef kill figures, trends and data.

To use the free online facility, farmers can visit the Agriland homepage. From there, click the beef section. At the top of the beef section, the most-recent factory beef prices will appear.

Click here to view the new and improved factory beef price tool.

The most recent prices for the previous week are generally uploaded on a Wednesday afternoon - once the data has been provided to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Agriland is the first publication to make available factory beef price data from the previous week on a Wednesday afternoon, every week.

As part of the new and improved offering, a QPS grid calculator has been added to the feature.

Here, farmers can insert their quoted base price (in c/kg), as well as their estimated carcass weight and see what they can expect to be paid for their cattle on a grade-by-grade basis.

The new feature aims to give farmers a further guide to transparency on the final price on a per kilo and a per head basis that their cattle will achieve.

Farmers can also see trends in the prices paid on a factory-by-factory basis as well as the national average price data by grade and by cattle type.

All information used for the factory beef price tool is provided by DAFM.

The department gives no guarantees, undertakings, or warranties concerning the accuracy, completeness or up-to-date nature of the information provided and do not accept any liability whatsoever arising from any errors or omissions with the information provided.

Related Stories

The department reserves the right to change all or any of the information provided at any time, but shall not be responsible for or liable of any such change in information.

Any person who wishes to use this information for any purpose does so at their own risk and accepts that neither the deparment or Agriland has any liability for any loss occasioned from the use of the information provided.

The prices shown include any breed premiums or producer group premiums and is also inclusive of VAT at 5.40%.

Based on QPS grades (animals grading R= and R- on conformation and 2+ to 4= on fat score).