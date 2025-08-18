4 people held in rural development fund fraud probe in Lithuania

Four people were recently detained by authorities in Lithuania as part of a subsidy fraud investigation involving EU rural development funds.

At least 10 searches were conducted on August 13 by the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) into the alleged €136,000 fraud.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which is leading the criminal investigation, said that a company is alleged to have deceptively obtained the money from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

The ongoing probe concerns suspected subsidy fraud and forgery of documents.

The EPPO added that case also involves suspicions of bribery and indications that the offences may have been committed by an organised group.

In order to collect evidence relevant to the investigation, FNTT officers carried out searches in Vilnius, Klaipeda and other regions, targeting suspects’ residences, business premises, and vehicles.

During the course of the searches, documents and other items were seized by the authorities.

Four people were detained and have been informed of the suspicions against them.

The EPPO said that authorities are considering the imposition of precautionary measures.

"All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Lithuanian courts of law," the office added.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union.

It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.