Gardaí: 57% increase in bogus tradesman reports in H1 2025

Reports of bogus tradesmen to gardaí increased by 57% in the first six months of 2025 (H1), when compared to the same period last year.

An Garda Síochána's provisional crime statistics show that overall fraud and economic crime offences were up by 73% on H1 2024 levels.

The data shows a 200% increase in incidents of forgery and false instruments, reports of deception rose by 178% and shopping/online auction fraud was up 166%.

Money laundering increased by 82%, fraud relating to accommodation rose by 22% and account takeover fraud was up by 18% compared to H1 2024.

There were reductions recorded in counterfeit notes and coins (-88%) and insurance fraud (-45%).

Reports of phishing/vishing/smishing reports, which normally involves scam calls, emails and texts seeking sensitive information, were down 26%.

The provisional figures also show the level of property crime has decreased across all crime types in H1 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Aggravated burglary is down 25% and reports of burglary decreased by 12% with significant reducations in the north western and southern regions.

There was a 24% drop in reports of robbery from a person and thefts from vehicles were down by 24%.

There was an average of approximately 14 residential burglaries per day across the 26 counties in H1 2025, or less than one residential burglary per day per county.

Reported criminal damage incidents decreased by 11%, however reports of arson increased by 20% during the period.

Nationally, the number of sexual offences reported increased compared to H1 2024 with a 4% increase in reports of rape, while sexual assault was up 7%.

Source: An Garda Síochána

During H1 2025, road traffic collisions decreased by 15% with fatal collisions (82) down 3% on H1 2024.

In the first six months of 2025, over 22,100 road traffic collisions (-2% on H1 2024) were reported to An Garda Síochána.

There was an 8% rise in the number of reports of driving while intoxicated (23 drivers arrested every day).

Up to June 30, 2025, an Garda Síochána and GoSafe issued around 74,000 fixed charge notices (FCN) for speeding offences.

A further 78,000 FCNs were issued across a range of road traffic offences including mobile phones (+10%), provisional/novice driver (+3%), and seatbelts (+4%).

Gardaí noted that the data is subject to change, with official statistics published by the Central Statistics Office on a quarterly basis.