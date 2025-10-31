DAFM recruiting for new director of forestry

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently recruiting for a new director of forestry.

The senior management role involves overseeing and coordinating the output of the three DAFM forestry divisions and monitoring performance in achieving the targets set in the Forest Strategy.

The director of forestry reports directly to the assistant secretary general in the department with responsibility for rural development and forestry.

DAFM

According to DAFM, the successful candidate will be the "primary advocate for the new Forest Strategy and Implementation Plan, securing buy-in from government,industry, and the public".

They will oversee the administration of existing department schemes on forestry and provide "authoritative strategic direction to the forestry divisions".

The director will be accountable for the delivery of national afforestation targets, "by overseeing the design and implementation of attractive, fit-for-purpose grant and premium schemes that incentivise landowners, especially farmers".

The role will include "proactively managing and building trust with a complex network of stakeholders, including farm organisations, industry representatives, environmental NGOs and local communities".

They will also be responsible for the strategic management of a significant multi-annual budget, "ensuring that public expenditure on grants and premiums delivers maximum value for money and achieves defined public policy objectives".

The department said the new director will drive "the permanent transformation of the licensing system to achieve best-in-class efficiency, transparency, and customer service".

Forestry

The department said that potential candidates should have "a proven record of achievement that would demonstrate the capacity to deliver in this challenging role".

They should have experience as a leader and senior manager leading teams "in a large or complex organisation in the areas of policy design, development and implementation".

They also should have "excellent interpersonal and influencing skills", along with political awareness.

The annual salary scale for the position ranges from €114,104 to €140,713.

Following an assessment process, candidates who achieve the qualifying standard will be placed on an order of merit from which one appointment will be made.

The closing date for applications is 12:00p.m on Thursday, November 20, 2025.