Bord Bia showcases Irish dairy as part of EU campaign in China

Bord Bia today (Friday, October 31) hosted its first major event in China under a new campaign co-funded by the European Union to promote Irish dairy.

The event formed part of the government’s ongoing trade mission to China.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Timmy Dooley officially launched the seminar in Beijing.

The event brought Irish and Chinese industry experts together to discuss market opportunities and the growing demand for high-quality dairy ingredients from Europe.

Irish dairy

The €3.2 million European Dairy – Where Nature Meets Science campaign will continue until 2028.

The campaign, co-funded 80% by the EU, promotes European dairy, with a strong emphasis on Irish production, in China, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Technical workshops and buyer engagement events will take place across Asia to highlight the EU dairy sector’s cutting-edge production capabilities.

The initiative highlights Ireland’s sustainable, grass-fed production model and Origin Green, Ireland’s national sustainability programme.

Speaking in Beijing, Minister Dooley said he was pleased to see Irish producers "leading the way in building the profile of European dairy in key markets such as China, Singapore, and Vietnam".

"This campaign allows us to position Ireland as a leader within the European dairy sector and to showcase the quality, innovation, and sustainability that define Irish production," he said.

"I am pleased to have met with representatives today from both Chinese Ministries to discuss how we can strengthen the agri-food trading relationship between our two countries.

“In discussion with vice-minister ZHAO (GACC) we discussed many issues relating to market access. I particularly welcome the progress we made on enhanced access for pork, and we have agreed that our officials will now engage to update the protocol to include a greater range of porcine offal. ," he added.

Exports

Irish dairy exports to China were valued at €385.3 million in 2024, representing 68,900 tonnes. The key categories included specialised nutrition (infant) at €246 million, whey (€47 million) and casein (€40 million).

Bord Bia’s Director of Global Business Development, Shane Hamill said that it has been "a very positive and productive week in China, with strong engagement from buyers and partners across the food and drinks sector".

"The response on the ground has reinforced the significant commercial opportunities that exist for Irish seafood, dairy and meat exporters.

"With a strengthened team now in place, led by our new experienced China Manager, Sinéad Kennedy, Bord Bia is well positioned to build on this momentum and deepen Ireland’s presence in this influential market," he said.

This new campaign builds on the success of Bord Bia’s earlier “European Dairy – Ireland, Working with Nature” initiative (2022–2024), which promoted Irish dairy in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Ireland’s dairy exports are the largest single element of total food and drink exports with over 1.7 million tonnes of product shipped globally to over 130 markets each year.