Irish produce to be focal point of trade mission to China

Minister of State with responsibility for fisheries, Timmy Dooley, is this week leading an agri-food trade mission to China in collaboration with Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland.

The focus of the trade mission is to showcase Ireland as a source of high quality agri-food produce to the Chinese market. In 2024, Irish agri-food exports to China were valued at €614 million.

The trade mission will include government-to-government meetings, a series of trade events and seminars and a number of customer meetings.

A key highlight is attendance at the China Fisheries and Seafood Expo in Qingdao, Asia’s largest seafood trade show.

At the expo, the minister will meet with eight Irish seafood companies who operate in the Chinese market to discuss market expansion opportunities.

(L-r) Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Timmy Dooley with Denmark’s Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Jacob Jensen in Luxembourg recently. Source: European Union

Minister Dooley said: “I am delighted to lead this trade mission to China to promote our safe, high quality and sustainable agri-food sector.

"This is the third Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine trade mission to China in as many years, which underlines the importance the Irish Government places on our trading relationship with China.

“As Minister of State with responsibility for fisheries, I am pleased to see the strong progress Irish seafood companies are making in expanding into the Chinese market.

"Shellfish exports are up 30% in the last four years to China, signifying it as an important market for Ireland and for market diversification."

Also commenting, director of Global Business Development, Bord Bia, Shane Hamill said: “We’re seeing strong growth potential in China for adult nutrition, high-protein foods, and value-added dairy products, which presents real commercial opportunities for Irish dairy, meat, and seafood exporters.

"Our focus on this trade mission is to connect Irish suppliers directly with key Chinese buyers and distributors, positioning Ireland as a reliable source of safe, high-quality, and sustainably produced food.

“We’re also taking the opportunity to gain deeper insights into China’s rapidly evolving retail and e-commerce sectors, which are central to how premium food is now being sold and consumed.

"By strengthening these commercial relationships, we’re helping Irish exporters to grow in one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets.”

The trade mission commences today (Wednesday, October 29) and will conclude on Friday, October 31.