Raphoe Macra named 2025 Club of the Year

The very best of Macra was on display at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, on Saturday, October 25, at the finals of the 2025 Club of the Year and Best New Member competitions.

Nine clubs took part in the main Club of the Year competition with three more clubs in the newly established Best Emerging Club Category.

The judges had a difficult task, with each of the clubs creating excellent visual displays.

After much deliberation, Leinster Club of the Year went to Mountmellick Macra, in Co. Laois. Limerick’s Ballylanders Macra took the crown in the Munster region, while Raphoe Macra was named North West Club of the Year.

Raphoe ultimately went on to win the overall Macra Club of the Year trophy.

Meanwhile, Newbliss Macra, based in rural Co. Monaghan was named Best Emerging Club for 2025.

Macra awards

Elsewhere, the 11 Best New Member finalists met the judges for their final interviews.

Leinster Best New Member went to Ruth Kennedy, of Kilkenny City Macra; Dunmanway Macra member Ellen Lucey was named Munster Best New Member and the North West Best New Member prize was won by Mark Sherry of Scotstown Macra.

Ellen Lucey being presented with her award by Macra president Josephine O'Neill. Image: Gerard McCarthy

The awards were presented on Saturday evening at the Macra National Conference.

Macra president Josephine O’Neill congratulated all involved: “The Club of the Year and Best New Members competitions celebrate the very best of our organisation, showcasing the highlights of the year for each club and member participating.

"Congratulations to each and every participant; their hard work and dedication have no doubt created opportunities for others in their counties and regions, reflecting the true spirit of our organisation.

"Special congratulations to those who won the various categories. ”

Macra thanked National Broadband Ireland (NBI), which was on board as sponsor of the awards for the fifth consecutive year.

Macra National Conference 2025 sponsored by MBI. Image: Gerard McCarthy

Head of corporate communications at NBI, Niall Beirne commented: “NBI is delighted to continue our partnership with Macra for a fifth year, sponsoring the Club of the Year, Best New Member, and the exciting new Best Emerging Club category.

"These competitions celebrate the innovation, dedication, and community spirit that define Macra and rural Ireland.

"As the National Broadband Plan continues to deliver high-speed broadband across the country, it’s inspiring to see Macra members using connectivity to strengthen and grow their communities.”

Finalists

Best New Member Finalists

Andrew Mansfield, Durrow Abbeyleix Macra;

Enda Feighery, Mountmellick Macra;

Ruth Kennedy, Kilkenny City Macra;

Moira Dineen, Freemount Macra;

Ellen Lucey, Dunmanway Macra;

Mark Sherry, Scotstown Macra;

Sam Wynne, Mountmellick Macra;

Mary Rose Shanahan, Kilmeen Macra;

Niamh Floyd, Tullyallen Macra;

Lisa Woods, Broomfield Macra;

Aisling Browne, Freemount Macra.

Best New Member Winners

Leinster - Ruth Kennedy, Kilkenny City Macra;

Munster - Ellen Lucey, Dunmanway Macra;

North West - Mark Sherry, Scotstown Macra.

Best Emerging Club Finalists

Cappoquin Macra, Co. Waterford;

Newbliss Macra, Co. Monaghan;

North Leitrim Macra, Co. Leitrim.

Best Emerging Club Winner

Newbliss Macra, Co. Monaghan.

Club of the Year Finalists

Ballylanders Macra, Co. Limerick;

Ballyhoura Macra, Avondhu, Co. Cork;

Banteer Macra, Co. Cork;

Callan Macra, Co. Kilkenny;

Donegal Bay Macra, Co. Donegal;

Mountmellick Macra, Co. Laois;

Ramsgrange Macra, Co. Wexford;

Raphoe Macra, Co. Donegal;

Scotstown Macra, CO. Monaghan.

Club of the Year Regional Winners

Leinster - Mountmellick Macra, Co. Laois;

Munster - Ballylanders Macra, Co. Limerick;

North West - Raphoe Macra, Co. Donegal.

