ICSA plans further Dáil protest over so-called Mercosur deal 'safeguards'

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) has said the European Commission’s so-called safeguards on the Mercosur trade deal are "nothing more than a smokescreen that will do nothing to protect EU farmers" and the organisation is planning to protest in Dublin.

The deal will allow 99,000t carcass weight of Mercosur beef - mainly from Brazil - to enter the EU at a much reduced tariff rate of 7.5%.

The quantity of beef under this quota will be phased in over a five-year period and the European Commission has stressed that stringent safeguards will be in place to protect the EU market.

President of the ICSA, Sean McNamara stated: “The commission is talking about safeguards that would only kick in after a surge of cheap imports or a collapse in prices - but by then the damage will already be done.

"Irish and EU farmers will be undercut long before Brussels decides to act. These measures are too slow, too vague, and too easy for the commission to delay. They offer zero real protection for farmers on the ground."

McNamara was speaking following rumours that the commission is trying to push the measures via the EU Council alone, without proposing them for debate at EU Parliament level.

“It’s outrageous that they’re trying to bypass the European Parliament on such a critical issue. Farmers deserve transparency and accountability, not backroom shortcuts that put their livelihoods on the line," McNamara continued.

"Irish farmers have had enough empty reassurances. We need our politicians to stand up now and stop this before irreversible damage is done.”

McNamara said the ICSA will not stay silent: “This time last year, ICSA protested at the gates of the Dáil to demand real action from the government on this deal - and we’re still waiting.

"We’ll be back there protesting again on Thursday, November 13, because our politicians are failing us on this issue. Their talk is cheap at this point.

"Our farmers deserve better, and we intend to make sure they hear that message loud and clear. Every farmer who wants to defend their livelihood should join us in protest – we must stand united against this hypocritical and damaging deal.”