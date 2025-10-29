Met Éireann issues further weather warning for heavy rain

Met Éireann has issued a further Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain tomorrow (Thursday, October 30).

The national forecaster said that the most recent warning will apply to counties Galway and Mayo.

The weather warning will be valid from 12:00p.m until 8:00p.m on Thursday.

The heavy rain will bring a risk of possible localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann previously issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Cork and Kerry from 11:00a.m until 8:00p.m on Thursday.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 11:00a.m until 11:00p.m on Thursday.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

It said that a period of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, could bring some disruption on Thursday afternoon and evening. The warning will be valid from 1:00p.m until 11:00p.m on Thursday.

Weather

The unsettled weather conditions this week will bring a lot of rain and showers.

As a result, Met Éireann said that rainfall amounts are expected to be above average across the country.

The highest accumulations are forecast for the west and southwest where over 80mm can be expected.

Mean air temperatures are forecast to be a degree or two above average for the coming week, ranging from 9° to 13°C.

According to Met Éireann, most well and moderately drained soils are currently saturated, while most poorly drained soils are waterlogged or close to that.

With showers and rain forecast this week, all well-drained soils are expected to remain or become saturated, while all moderately and poorly drained soils are expected to remain or become waterlogged.