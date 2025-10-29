Mart report: Cattle sale prices from Thurles and Kilkenny Mart

Mid Tipperary Co-operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart) hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Bank Holiday Monday, October 27.

With a good entry of cattle in the sale, Friesian bullocks made up to €4.19/kg for three Friesian bullocks weighing 430kg each that made €1,800/head.

In the bullock ring, up to €6.21/kg was paid for Charolais and Limousin bullocks, with an average weight of 264kg that made €1,640/head.

A batch of six Angus bullocks with an average weight of 437kg made €1,970/head or €4.51/kg.

In the heifer ring, up to €5.03/kg was paid for two Charolais heifers averaging 445kg that made €2,240/head.

In the cull cow ring, up to €4.31/kg was paid for a 645kg Limousin cow that made €2,780.

Friesian cows made up to €3.34kg for a 575kg Friesian cow that made €1,920.

Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Thursday, October 23 with 950 cattle on offer.

Bullocks over 600kg averaged €4.47/kg in the sale, with up to €5.12/kg paid for six Aubrac bullocks averaging 603kg that made €3,090.

Bullocks in the 500-600kg weight category averaged €4.36/kg or €2,351/head, and bullocks in the 400-500kg weight category averaged €4.46/head or €2,028/head.

Bullocks under 400kg averaged €4.74/kg or €1,677/head.

There were a total of 110 cull cows in the sale, with continental cull cows making from €3.20-€4.48/kg. Friesian cull cows made from €1.90-€3.30/kg.

Beef heifers averaged €4.34/kg or €2,800/head. Two Angus heifers weighing 585kg made €4.14/kg or €2,420/head.

Forward store heifers averaged €4.40/kg or €1,970/head. Two Hereford heifers weighing 470kg made €2,080/head or €4.43/kg.

Light store heifers averaged €4.31/kg or €1,530/head. Four Charolais heifers weighing 385kg made €4.70/kg or €1,810/head.