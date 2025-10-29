MEP: EU-India trade deal a 'major opportunity' for Irish whiskey

An EU-India trade deal would represent 'enormous potential' for Ireland’s spirits and drinks sector, according to an Irish MEP.

Fianna Fáil MEP for the Midlands North-West, Barry Cowen is currently in New Delhi where he will meet with senior members of the Indian government today (Wednesday, October 29).

The meetings are part of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee (INTA) mission to India as a EU-India trade and investment agreement moves closer to completion.

India

Barry Cowen, a member of the European Parliament’s INTA Committee, believes the emerging EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) represents a ‘major opportunity’ for Irish whiskey and other spirits exports.

"The EU-India trade deal represents a vital opportunity to expand market access for Irish whiskey, currently facing prohibitively high tariffs in one of the world’s fastest-growing spirits markets.

"This is a once-in-a-generation chance to create a level playing field for our producers in a country where consumer demand is rising sharply," he said.

Data provided to MEP Cowen shows Irish whiskey exports to India have already grown tenfold over the past five years while still facing tariffs of approximately 150% under current import arrangements.

Barry Cowen MEP. Source: Barry Cowen MEP, X

The Fianna Fáil MEP will tell the Indian government ministers that a meaningful reduction of these tariffs would transform market access for Irish producers and drive new growth across Ireland’s wider agri-food and export economy.

He will say that the recent UK-India trade deal, which cuts whisky and gin tariffs from 150% to 75% initially and further to 40% in 10 years, sets a benchmark that the EU must at least match.

Trade deal

In addition to tariffs, the meetings will focus on market access, rules of origin, regulatory alignment and protecting the premium positioning of Irish spirits.

"Securing a fair and ambitious agreement is essential to ensure Irish and EU spirits compete on an equal footing with Scotch and other global categories in this important market for Irish whiskey.

"Anything less than parity with the UK-India deal would leave our exporters at a serious disadvantage," Cowen said.

"A swift conclusion and implementation of this deal before the end of this year will safeguard jobs, boost exports and strengthen Ireland’s reputation for world-class whiskey production.

"It would also send a strong signal that the EU remains a credible, outward-looking trade partner committed to fair competition and quality," he added.