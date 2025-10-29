TAMS: Nearly 2,300 tranche 8 applications 'in progress'

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 2,277 applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) are still to be processed.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Tranche 8 of the scheme closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

Of that total, 2,785 (52%) applications have been approved by department officials, while 216 have been rejected and 86 withdrawn.

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,692 51 35 637 969 Dairy Equipment Scheme 265 8 3 142 112 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,287 64 12 539 672 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 320 1 6 59 254 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 430 24 13 154 239 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 26 2 0 23 1 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 455 11 3 346 95 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 254 22 2 60 170 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 282 15 5 164 98 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 353 18 7 153 175 Total 5,364 216 86 2,277 2,785

TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data published by the department shows that 4,060 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

446 out of the totall 4,930 applications made in this round are still "in progress", 285 have been rejected and 139 withdrawn.

There are 160 applications awaiting full processing in tranche 7. Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,768 have been approved, 200 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

TAMS

Last week, the department paid out a further €2.4 million to farmers under TAMS 3.

37,870 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 14,105 payment applications submitted.

In total, €109.3 million has now been paid out across 12,171 TAMS 3 claims.