TAMS: Nearly 2,300 tranche 8 applications 'in progress'

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 2,277 applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) are still to be processed.
TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.
Tranche 8 of the scheme closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.
Of that total, 2,785 (52%) applications have been approved by department officials, while 216 have been rejected and 86 withdrawn.
|TAMS 3 scheme
|Applications
|Rejected
|Withdrawn
|In progress
|Approved
|Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme
|1,692
|51
|35
|637
|969
|Dairy Equipment Scheme
|265
|8
|3
|142
|112
|Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme
|1,287
|64
|12
|539
|672
|Low Emission Slurry Spreading
|320
|1
|6
|59
|254
|Organic Capital Investment Scheme
|430
|24
|13
|154
|239
|Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme
|26
|2
|0
|23
|1
|Solar Capital Investment Scheme
|455
|11
|3
|346
|95
|Tillage Capital Investment Scheme
|254
|22
|2
|60
|170
|Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|282
|15
|5
|164
|98
|Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|353
|18
|7
|153
|175
|Total
|5,364
|216
|86
|2,277
|2,785
TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM
The latest data published by the department shows that 4,060 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.
446 out of the totall 4,930 applications made in this round are still "in progress", 285 have been rejected and 139 withdrawn.
There are 160 applications awaiting full processing in tranche 7. Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,768 have been approved, 200 rejected and 53 withdrawn.
Last week, the department paid out a further €2.4 million to farmers under TAMS 3.
37,870 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 14,105 payment applications submitted.
In total, €109.3 million has now been paid out across 12,171 TAMS 3 claims.