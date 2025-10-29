TAMS: Nearly 2,300 tranche 8 applications 'in progress'

By Aisling O'Brien

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 2,277 applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) are still to be processed.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Tranche 8 of the scheme closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

Of that total, 2,785 (52%) applications have been approved by department officials, while 216 have been rejected and 86 withdrawn.

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,6925135637969
Dairy Equipment Scheme26583142112
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,2876412539672
Low Emission Slurry Spreading3201659254
Organic Capital Investment Scheme4302413154239
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme2620231
Solar Capital Investment Scheme45511334695
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme25422260170
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme28215516498
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme353187153175
Total5,364216862,2772,785

TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data published by the department shows that 4,060 approvals have been issued under tranche 6 of TAMS 3.

446 out of the totall 4,930 applications made in this round are still "in progress", 285 have been rejected and 139 withdrawn.

There are 160 applications awaiting full processing in tranche 7. Of the 2,181 applications made, 1,768 have been approved, 200 rejected and 53 withdrawn.

TAMS

Last week, the department paid out a further €2.4 million to farmers under TAMS 3.

37,870 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 14,105 payment applications submitted.

In total, €109.3 million has now been paid out across 12,171 TAMS 3 claims.

