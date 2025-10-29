Just 18% of quad users wear a helmet at all times - survey

Only 18% of quad users wear a helmet at all times while operating a quad, according to the findings of a new survey.

The survey, carried out at this years’ National Ploughing Championships, is part of Agri Aware’s Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign.

The wellness initiative for farmers is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Quad

New regulations governing the safe use of ATV and quad bikes in all workplaces came into effect in November 2023.

The regulations state that training must be undertaken by users of these vehicles with a registered trainer to a Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) standard or equivalent.

Those riding a quad are also required to wear a helmet of a prescribed standard, which will depend on the circumstances in which the vehicle will be used.

All helmets should have a chinstrap and be capable of being used with suitable eye protection.

The Agri Aware survey found that of those who own or use a quad, only 18% said they wear a helmet at all times whilst operating the vehicle.

The remaining 72% said they would sometimes, rarely or never wear a helmet while in use of a quad.

Of those surveyed that own or use a quad, just over 57% own a helmet, while just over 50% have completed a quad training course.

When asked about the legal age limit to drive a quad, 41% either answered incorrectly or didn’t know what the legal age limit was, which is 16 years of age and over.

Accidents

Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said the findings from the survey highlight the need for further awareness of the legislation.

“We are seeing more and more accidents involving quads on farms, some of which are fatal.

"Furthermore, there is no doubt that there are many who are involved in accidents with quads that aren’t reported also.

"The results of the surveys completed at the National Ploughing Championships goes to show the work we need to do to in this space to ensure users of quads are aware of the legislative requirements that allow users to be safe whilst driving a quad," he added.

Agri Aware, the agri-food educational body, is a charitable trust whose mission is to enhance agricultural literacy among the general public.