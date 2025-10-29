€27m announced for community climate action

Almost €27 million is being provided for local projects and initiatives that facilitate community climate action.

This funding is part of the Community Climate Action Programme.

Phase one of strand one of the programme saw €24 million supporting 650 community projects across the country.

Phase two is now being launched this week, which sees funding being provided from the Climate Action Fund to all local authorities to partner with community groups to run projects that will contribute to national climate and energy targets.

Projects eligible for this guidance and potential funding will address the following five themes:

Community energy;

Travel;

Food and waste;

Shopping and recycling;

Local climate and environmental action.

Speaking about the launch, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien said: “Taking climate action is a global challenge, but our local communities across Ireland are at the heart of the effort.

"Through the Community Climate Action Programme, people in towns and villages nationwide have already come together to make real change - from installing solar panels on community centres, restoring local biodiversity, and reducing energy use in public buildings."

This strand is administered by the Community Climate Officers in local authorities.

The Climate Action Fund was established to provide assistance and financial support to projects which will help Ireland achieve its climate and energy targets.

The fund will provide at least €500 million in government funding up to 2027 towards this aim.