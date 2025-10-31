Consumer spending on meat in NI up amid volume decline - LMC

New consumer data from the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) highlighted that Northern Ireland households demonstrated steady spending on meat, despite purchasing slightly lower volumes overall, from January to September 2025.

While there was a 1.8% decline in total volume purchased, the estimated consumer expenditure on all meat in Northern Ireland reached £360.5 million during that same period, according to the LMC.

The commission said: "The increase in overall spending has been attributed primarily to average price rises across meat categories, as consumers continue to adjust their purchasing behaviour amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures."

The LMC also reported that red meat continues to represent a significant share of Northern Ireland's meat market, as consumers spent an estimated £152 million on beef and lamb, equivalent to 42% of all meat expenditure.

According to LMC, this spend reflects around 14.6 million kilograms of red meat purchased during that time.

Head of market intelligence and data management at LMC, Jacqueline Liddicoat said: “Northern Ireland consumers continue to demonstrate strong support for locally produced beef and lamb, even in a challenging retail environment.

"While overall volumes are down slightly, the value of red meat in household spending remains high, underlining the quality of these products and the trust consumers place in them.”

Meat

LMC data showed that beef remained the leading meat category among Northern Ireland consumers, generating £139.6 million in sales and representing approximately 13.4 million kilograms.

"It accounted for 38.7% of total meat expenditure during the year, a 1.5% increase on the previous year, underscoring the continued importance of beef in the local diet and its resilience amid changing shopping habits," the LMC added.

It also outlined that lamb held a smaller share of the market, with around £3.50 of every £100 spent on meat going to lamb.

LMC said: "Total sales reached £12.5 million, equivalent to roughly 1.2 million kilograms purchased. This represents a 16% year-on-year decline, driven by reduced purchasing frequency and smaller pack sizes among some consumer groups.

"Across all meat types, total consumer expenditure increased by 0.5%, while spending on red meat recorded a slight decline of 0.2% over the same period.

"The data indicates that while consumers remain committed to including meat as a staple part of their diet, purchasing behaviour continues to evolve, with households opting for smaller quantities or fewer purchases per trip."