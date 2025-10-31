DAFM: Nearly 98% of ACRES farmers now fully paid

Almost 98% of all Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) farmers are now fully paid for their participation in the scheme in 2023 and 2024.

That is according to the latest update from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The department said that a total of over €517.2 million had been paid by October 28 to ACRES participants.

Of that total, over €267.7 million is in respect of participation in the scheme in 2024, while over €249.5 million relates to participation in 2023.

The department said that processing of payments continues on a weekly basis across all scheme years and tranches.

Advance payments in respect of 2025 are scheduled to commence next month.

ACRES

The deadline for the completion of the annual declaration for the Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) action under ACRES in respect of 2025 is today (Friday, October 31).

The declaration may be completed online by the ACRES adviser on behalf of their client(s) or by the participant themselves.

DAFM said that there are around 1,150 claims yet to be submitted which will cause delays to these participants payments unless submitted immediately.

Claims may also now be submitted in respect of the implementation of Non-Productive Investments (NPIs) approved following the first two NPIs application windows.

Some 1,074 claims had been submitted to the department by October 28.

The annual declaration for the Conservation of Rare Breeds action, under ACRES, may now be completed for 2024 on the ACRES Rare Breeds online portal on the AgFood system.

All claims in respect of 2024 should be submitted as soon as possible and no later than November 15, 2025.