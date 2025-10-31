Met Éireann: Mix of rain and brighter spells this weekend

Met Éireann has said that the weekend is set to bring a mixture of rain, showers and some bright spells.

The national forecaster said low pressure will dominate the weather, bringing unsettled and mixed conditions.

This morning (Friday, October 31), rain will spread northeastwards across the country, followed by a clearance in the early afternoon.

Cloud will build from the south during the evening bringing more persistent rain, with some heavier thundery falls at times.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 11° to 14°C in moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger on western coasts.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain extending northeastwards across the country, becoming mostly confined to Ulster by early morning. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 8° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Weekend

Met Éireann said that Saturday will be bright and mostly dry initially with some showers in Atlantic coastal areas.

The showers will become more frequent in the afternoon and spread further east. Some of the showers may be heavy, with a chance of hail.

It will be another breezy day with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds and highest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Saturday night will be mostly dry and clear night with showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Overnight lows of 3° to 7° in light to moderate winds, fresher on western and northwestern coastal areas.

After a mostly bright start on Sunday, cloud will push into the southwest in the morning and gradually extend northeastwards to most areas by late afternoon.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many areas, remaining driest in parts of the east and southeast.

Highest temperatures of 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh westerly winds, stronger on western coastal areas.

Wet and windy on Sunday night with widespread rain, heaviest over the western half of the country. Mild with lowest temperatures of 12° to 14° with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

Monday is expected to be a wet and windy day with widespread rain, which will be persistent and heavy at times.

Although the outlook is currenly uncertain, low pressure will continue to dominate, bringing unsettled and mixed conditions for the remainder of next week.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that rainfall is forecast to be above average nationwide for the coming week.

Most areas are forecast to receive two or three times the normal amount of rain for this time of year.

It will be milder over the next seven days and temperatures will increase to 2° or 3° above normal, with forecast values between 10° and 13°.

Soil temperatures will remain similar to last week, ranging from 8.4° to 11.8°.

Drying conditions will be generally poor over the next week and spraying opportunities will be very limited.

Most soils are saturated or waterlogged at the moment, although some well and moderately drained soils in the south and southeast are drier with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) of 1 to 5mm.

All soils will deteriorate during the next week due to unsettled weather and high amounts of precipitation.

All well and moderately drained soils will be saturated and poorly drained soils will be waterlogged.