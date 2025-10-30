Meeting organised to discuss proposed biogas plant in Co. Tipperary

A meeting is scheduled to be held this evening (Thursday, October 30) to outline details of a proposed biogas plant in Co. Tipperary.

A planning application was submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála by Tipperary Milling Co. Limited in July of this year, and is now currently in the first stage of planning.

It is understood the project is seeking to enlist to 100 farmers to supply the plant.

A further proposal was submitted to Gas Networks Ireland to build a pipeline from the biogas plant that will allow for direct access to Ireland's national gas network.

The biogas plant is projected to create enough gas to heat up to 9,000 homes once fully operational, according to former Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan.

Biogas

Tim Cullinan, who is director of Tipperary Milling Co. Limited said: "The important thing about this plant, why it stands out from the rest of them, is because digestate will not be spread back out on to the land.

"This is because the plant will have a new technology called a blue-water treatment system, which will take 50% of water out of the digestate, and the remainder will be processed into a fuel pod, and liquid ammonia nitrogen.

"All of the feedstock that is going to be used in this plant will be animal by-products. So, it will be predominantly slurry, and by-products from the dairy industry and by-products from the beef industry."

According to the former IFA president one of the themes that may be discussed this evening is in relation to water quality and derogation against the backdrop of the proposed biogas plant.

Tonight's meeting will take place in Toomevara Parish Hall, Co. Tipperary.