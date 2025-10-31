Dairy trade: How much is the freshly calved cow making?

Carnew Mart saw more than 130 freshly calved cows, in-calf cows, and high-value in-calf heifers go through its ring at this week's dairy sale.

The trade for freshly calved cows was relatively strong at the mart, as auctioneer David Quinn kicked off the dairy sale with a fine selection of them averaging just under €2,200 a piece.

The sale of in-calf cows was not as strong as some farmers would have hoped, as prices varied with lows of €840 and highs of up to €1,800.

However, the sale went on to end on a high with a great trade for high-quality in-calf heifers, making up to €2,750.

Freshly calved cows

Freshly calved cows are making relatively similar prices as to what was seen in marts this time last year, of course depending on the sale and quality.

In general, the dairy sale saw good competition for these cows, with the majority making in or around the €2,000 mark.

Some of the lowest prices made for the freshly calved cows were given to Jersey cross animals, with prices dropping as far as €1,500.

Lot 10 saw a 398kg cow make one of the best prices of the group. The cow, who only calved three weeks prior, went for €2,500.

However, some people watching the ring felt these cows should be doing better, but stated that confidence has slipped in winter milk with the latest milk price cuts.

In-calf cows

There was a large sale of in-calf cows, with a large variation of calving dates ranging between February and May.

There was also a big variation in what the cows were bred to, with some expecting Angus, other Belgian Blue, and of course the typical Friesians or Jersey crosses.

Late calving spring cows coming into the winter months are never the hottest animals to go through the ring; however some of the farmers will be disappointed with a couple of the prices given.

Similar to dairy sales across the country last year, the majority of these cows were selling between €1,000-€1,400.

One of the best-selling included lot 70, an eight-year-old cow due to calve down in February, typically producing over 600kg/MS/year who went for €1,620.

One of the oldest cows for sale was in lot 81, a 14-year-old cow born in March 2011, but still producing over 500kg/MS/year and due to calf this February. She still went for over €1,200.

In-calf heifers

The in-calf heifers stole the show, with 18 of them selling at the end, making an average of of €2,350 each.

The best-selling heifer who went for €2,750, had an Economic Breeding Index (EBI) of €225 (new value), and was due to calf down with an Angus in February.

The lowest price a heifer went for was €1,960. However, she was the smallest of the pack, only weighing in at 380kg, and not expected to calf until late March.