'Genetic Jewels' Charollais ewe sale set for Blessington Mart

A selection of 64 in-lamb hoggets and ewe lambs from from seven well-known pedigree Charollais flocks are set to feature at the inaugural 'Genetic Jewels' Charollais Female Sale at Blessington Livestock Mart, Co. Wicklow, tomorrow (Saturday, November 1).

The sale will kick off at 12:30pm, and aims "to showcase the very best pedigree Charollais genetics available from some of the top-performing flocks in Ireland," according to the sale organisers.

The sale will feature progeny from the following flocks:

Rockdale;

Attiknockan;

Bawnard;

Ballyhibben;

Calhame;

Turret;

Clonboyher.

Several of these flocks have produced progeny that have gone on to win All-Ireland Champion titles.

Lot 4 in the sale from the Calhame Flock

Many of these flocks have also won all-Ireland titles themselves and bred progeny that have secured record-high sale prices over the years.

Featuring 64 sheep in total, the sale will include 52 hogget ewes scanned in lamb as well as 12 ewe lambs.

The organisers said: "This is an export-eligible sale, with delivery available across Ireland and Northern Ireland on the day."

The organisers encouraged those interested in sourcing pedigree Charollais genetics to check out the catalogue.

They said: "Whether you are looking to strengthen your flock or invest in future champions, this sale is an opportunity to secure exceptional females backed by generations of thoughtful breeding."