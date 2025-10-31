Milk Price Tracker: September sees third month of consecutive cuts

The latest Milk Price Tracker - brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) - details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of September.
The co-ops within the Milk Price Tracker are ranked from highest to lowest price for base milk price only.
It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices shown in the table below are calculated using the widely accepted milk pricing system.
The conversion factor used is 1.03, which means that 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.
It is Agriland and ICMSA policy not to include support payments, bonuses, or additional payments in the calculation of the base milk price.
The worrying trend of falling prices continues as every cooperative has dropped base milk price for September supplies by significant volumes.
This is the third consecutive month of cuts across the board from the co-ops, except for Arrabawn Tipperary and Strathroy, who did not cut their prices for July supplies.
The biggest slashes in milk price came from Centenary and Tirlán, who both took 4.00c/L off their base milk price.
Both of these co-ops also slashed their base price by 2.50c/L last month, putting them in the bottom three in terms of base milk price being paid.
Dairygold delivered another significant price cut this month of 3.75c/L, following last month's drop of 3.00c/L. This leaves the co-op at the bottom of the table, a position it has held for five consecutive months now.
In last month's tracker, any cuts over 2.00c/L were considered significant, and now this month every single co-op has cut prices by over 2c/L, a sight that has not being seen since 2023.
Lisavaird had the biggest jump in the table, moving up four places to secure the highest milk price paid out of all the co-ops for the month of September.
On the other hand, Strathroy, Aurivo, and Lakeland Dairies all fell five places, knocking them well out of the top three.
The co-ops continue to say that the reasoning for these falling milk prices is down to increased global supplies, and the international decline in butter and cheese prices.
On top of this, the latest results on the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) show a continued drop in the index figure, which as of last Tuesday (October 21), had dropped a further 1.4%, bringing the price per metric tonne (mt) of product sold to €3,351.
This has worried many farmers, as the trajectory does not look promising, with some sources even suggesting the prices could drop below production costs.
This continues to worry liquid milk suppliers. With winter milking being a costly system, they hope to be paid a premium price for those extra costs.
The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) recently highlighted the pressure being put on these suppliers, saying these cuts paired with on-going price wars in supermarkets could potentially put an end to all-year-round processors.
Further details of bonuses and penalties for the Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.
With regard to the latest Milk Price Tracker for September, the following explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk) apply.
Unconditional bonuses
Conditional bonuses