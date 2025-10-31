Biosecurity and hygiene 'biggest risks' facing Irish poultry sector - DAERA

The Irish poultry sector has seen its economical stability levels strengthen significantly over recent months.

However, the risk of biosecurity breaches, allied to poor hygiene, and animal disease threats remain significant challenges for the industry.

These were two of the key points made by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) deputy chief veterinary officer, Dr. David Kyle, courtesy of his presentation to the recent 2025 Poultry Industry Education (PIET) conference at Loughry College in Co. Tyrone.

According to the DAERA veterinarian, Northern Ireland has a growing international reputation as a preferred epidemiological area.

He added: “With this responsibility comes the ever heightened public attention should things go wrong.

“Biosecurity and hygiene represent the biggest risks now confronting the livestock sectors.”

Meanwhile, there is a growing belief that cases of campylobacter and salmonella are underreported in a European context.

Dr Kyle said: “Death rates, where these bacterial infections are concerned, are clearly linked to the issue of anti-microbial resistance.

“Anti-microbial sales are coming down within Northern Ireland’s poultry sectors. These trends are very encouraging.

"We are also seeing a reduction in bacterial isolate resistance. This is indicating that nature will always act to bring matters back into balance, if it is given a chance.

“But it is very important to keep the pressure on where the use of antimicrobials within production agriculture is concerned," he added

The DAERA representative also confirmed that private sector vets are becoming more engaged when it comes to monitoring for antimicrobial resistance.

This is extremely positive,” he said.

“There is also a very strong commitment on the part of DAERA vets to liaise closely with the poultry production and processing sectors.”

Bird flu

Turning to the issue of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, Dr Kyle said it was very concerning to have disease outbreaks confirmed in October.

He added “We have also seen influenza outbreaks occurring in Wales and the west of England.

“Normally, we would expect outbreaks of the disease impacting more severely in Eastern England, which is that much further away from the island of Ireland.”

According to the DAERA veterinarian, the avian influenza outbreak in Omagh "came as a major surprise and a wake-up call to everyone".

“The affected farm is a really well-run business. And the outbreak confirms that we can take nothing for granted," he said.

“DAERA vets are working with the farmer involved to deliver a collaborative response to the disease outbreak.”