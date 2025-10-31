Three to look out for at Agritechnica

With little over a week to go to Agritechnica, companies are keen to ensure they get noticed at the event, where they will be competing with 2,200 other exhibitors for attention.

One that will immediately capture interest is Zetor, a brand which appears to have faded from the market here despite there still being a good deal of positive sentiment.

The latest tractors from Zetor will be lined up at Agritechnica

At the show, it will present the new Zetor 6 Series, which is said to impress with its modern design, high performance and comfort.

The company goes on to say that a model from this range has been nominated for the Tractor of the Year (TOTY) award, the results of which will be announced during the exhibition.

Potatoes and veg at Agritechnica

Dewulf will also be at the show with a full range of machinery. As a manufacturer of machinery for the cultivation of potatoes and root crops, it is presenting a diverse selection of products this year.

The stand will feature seven models, including its Enduro and GK3 harvesters, the Certa 40 Integral planter, and the MH 241 receiving hopper with double Easyclean module.

Dewulf will be bringing its Certa 40 Integral planter to the event

It is not all about fieldwork though - Dewulf will be demonstrating the Miedema ML 1980, a fully automatic store loader measuring 19m in length.

The manufacturer claims machine can fill a store in even layers with minimal damage without the need for supervision.

As new with AGCO Power

AGCO will also demonstrate at Agritechnica how the company supports farmers by remanufacturing used diesel engines to new condition.

The advantage is that a factory‑remanufactured engine offers better availability as a replacement for a worn unit and significantly lower investment costs compared to a brand‑new engine.

80% of an engine's mass can be recycled through remanufacturing, according to AGCO Power

This lower cost can significantly extend the life of the tractor if the bill for replacing an engine is small enough to make it an economically worthwhile repair.

At AGCO Power’s Linnavuori factory in Finland, a renewed remanufacturing production line has just been completed, increasing capacity from over 1,000 engines to 2,500 engines per year.