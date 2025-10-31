Met Éireann: Thunderstorm warning for several counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in several counties this evening (Friday, October 31).

The national forecaster said that heavy and thundery falls of rain are possible in counties Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork and Waterford.

The weather warning will be valid from 7:00p.m unti 10:00p.m tonight.

The weather conditions could bring a risk of spot flooding, along with difficult travelling conditions.

Met Éireann

In its outlook, Met Éireann said that the coming week will bring unsettled weather with frequent spells of rain and showers.

The rainfall is forecast to be above average nationwide, with most areas forecast to receive two or three times the normal amount of rain for this time of year.

It will be milder over the next seven days and temperatures will increase to 2° or 3° above normal, with forecast values between 10° and 13°.

Soil temperatures will remain similar to last week, ranging from 8.4° to 11.8°.

Drying conditions will be generally poor over the next week and spraying opportunities will be very limited.

Met Éireann added that all soils are saturated or waterlogged at the moment.

There will be no improvement in soils over the coming week due to unsettled weather and high amounts of precipitation.

All well drained soils will continue to be saturated, with moderately drained soils either saturated or waterlogged and all poorly drained soils will continue to be waterlogged.