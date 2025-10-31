EU groups reject CAP proposals in letter to von der Leyen

European Parliament party leaders have written to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to declare their opposition to the next EU budget proposals, including the changes to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The European Commission's post-2027 proposals for CAP will change the policy's current two-funds structure into a singular umbrella fund, as outlined in the commission's new National and Regional Partnership Plans (NRPP).

The letter was co-signed by the leaders from the European People's Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Renew Europe, and the Greens.

The parties warned that if the European Commission does not act on the recommendations outlined in the letter, the Parliament may reject the NRPP.

Letter

In the letter, the European Parliament leaders outlined their concerns regarding the proposed NRPP, stating that it will lead to "fragmenting" agricultural policy across the 27 European Union member states and "distorting the level playing field in the agricultural sector."

Additionally, it stated that the potential funding allocated for CAP and other policies "represents a substantial reduction in real terms."

The letter rejected the NRPP's proposal to combine together all the policies on agriculture and cohesion, fisheries and maritime, social policies and home affairs.

Instead, it requested for policies, such as CAP, to remain as stand-alone policies with their own dedicated budgets.

Copa Cogeca

In a statement regarding the letter, Copa Cogeca announced that it supported the recommendations made by the parliamentary groups.

It said: "The proposed dissolution of the CAP into a single fund is a historical misstep and a regression that is as unacceptable as it is dangerous for the future of our sector and for the food security of an entire continent.

"The President of the European Commission must heed the historic message sent today.

"An alternative approach is both possible and essential at this stage; a few cosmetic amendments or a sprinkling of additional budget will not suffice."