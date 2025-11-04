Meat Business Women seeks input for gender representation report

Meat Business Women (MBW) is calling on companies across the global meat and food manufacturing supply chain to take part in its Gender Representation Report 2026.

The report, first launched in 2020, aims to track gender balance across the meat industry.

MBW said the study can help organisations to "identify opportunities to strengthen leadership pipelines, improve inclusion, and enhance talent retention".

The organisation said that the report, now in its third edition, has become the meat sector's "most comprehensive analysis of where progress is being made and where challenges remain in gender representation".

Meat Business Women

For the first time, the 2026 report will broaden its scope beyond meat to include the wider food manufacturing industry, including sectors such as dairy; seafood; ready meals; produce; bakery; beverages; and ingredients.

The move reflects the "shared workforce challenges and opportunities across the food value chain".

To ensure the report captures an accurate picture of the wider industry, MBW is inviting all meat and food manufacturers to prepare to submit their workforce data.

Data collection for the 2026 report will open on January 6, 2026 and close on February 20, 2026.

Participation is open to all organisations working in food or meat manufacturing, regardless of size, location, or whether they are a current MBW partner or signatory of the Food Business Charter.

Report

Laura Ryan, global chair of Meat Business Women, said that the report "has become an essential tool for leaders across the food industry".

"It provides hard data and tangible insights that help businesses make informed decisions about how they attract, retain and progress talent.

"Expanding the research into the wider food sector allows us to build a clearer, more connected picture of gender representation across the supply chain," she said.

Ryan added that "transparency is key to driving meaningful change".

"By contributing data to the research, businesses not only help shape the industry’s future but also demonstrate their own commitment to creating workplaces where everyone can thrive," she said.

MBW is the global professional network for women working across the meat industry.

The organisation works in partnership with over 50 global meat businesses to remove the barriers that stop women from reaching their full professional potential.