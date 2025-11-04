Muir proposes independent NI environmental agency

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir has sought backing to establish an independent environmental protection agency in Northern Ireland.

The move follows the publication of a report last month which recommended that an environmental regulator should be independent of government, and established as a non-departmental public body.

Speaking before the Assembly today (Tuesday, November 4), Minister Muir set out his proposals to MLAs for future of environmental governance in Northern Ireland.

He said that a non-departmental public body (NDPB) of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) would allow for better and more accountable environmental protection and regulation.

This new body would be overseen by an independent board led by a non-executive chair and would have full operational independence.

"This agreement in principle would allow us to move swiftly to look in greater detail at the powers, functions, and status of the new body, together with the financial implications," the minister said.

Environmental agency

Minister Muir said that the proposal reflects commitments to review environmental governance under the Programme for Government.

"I have always firmly believed in an independent environmental protection agency for Northern Ireland.

"For too long our environment and nature have suffered from a lack of robust protections and we are all seeing the consequences.

"This short sharp, comprehensive review has provided the foundations upon which to build a brighter future for our environment.

"We can’t continue to dodge this critical issue. Now is the time for action, the people of Northern Ireland expect and deserve it," he said.

Outlier

Minister Muir described Northern Ireland as "an outlier" as it is the only region across the UK and Ireland that does not have such an independent agency.

"The costs of inaction are simply too great, we should look no further than Lough Neagh or the illegal dump at Mobuoy which, as you will know, could cost hundreds of millions of pounds to resolve.

"Restoring trust and confidence in environmental protection is crucial for the economy and for our communities. Better and more accountable regulation will create a fair and level playing field for all," he added.