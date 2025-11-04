Agriland and Boehringer Ingelheim launch series on smarter parasite control

The aim is simple: to help you feel more informed, and make confident decisions about parasite management for your animals.

The 'Beat the Parasites' series will explain how the threat from worms and fluke has changed, how to test for parasites before treating, when dosing animals really makes sense, and how small changes in handling or application can protect both herd performance and the future effectiveness of wormers.

The series will cover:

How to spot and manage rising risks from worms, liver fluke and other parasites;

Why evidence-based treatment, not routine dosing, saves time and money;

The correct way to use pour-on wormer products for the best results;

What the new December 2025 prescription rules mean for farm planning and herd health.

Each feature combines the latest research with hands-on advice from vets and animal health experts working directly with Irish herds.

Week 1: Liver fluke in cattle - breaking the cycle

Dr. Philip Skuce from the Moredun Research Institute explains how changing weather patterns are reshaping fluke risk and what farmers can do to stay ahead.

He outlines testing options and practical on-farm steps to reduce infection pressure and protect herd performance.

Week 2: Rethink worm control in dairy cows

Vet Ciaran Mellett challenges the long-standing habit of dosing dairy cows before housing. He shares how using bulk milk tests can guide decisions and why better-timed treatments are key to sustainable worm control.

Week 3: How to use pour-on wormers correctly

Peter Howard, veterinary adviser with Boehringer Ingelheim, highlights common dosing mistakes and shows how proper application can make every treatment count.

Week 4: New prescription rules – what farmers need to know

From December 1, 2025, all antiparasitic medicines will require a vet prescription.

The final piece in the series explains how to prepare, what information your vet will need, and how better records and testing can make the process easier and more effective.

A smarter way forward

This new series is about working smarter, not harder, using evidence and expert advice to make parasite control more efficient, sustainable, and future-proof.

Follow the series each week on Agriland to stay informed, stay compliant, and keep your herd healthy for the seasons ahead.

An educational service from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd. Further information available from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd, RG12 8YS, UK. ©2025. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: Oct 2025. UI-MSP-0066-2025. Use Medicines Responsibly.