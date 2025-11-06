Research: Some families spending '€2,100 more per year' on grocery bills

A sample survey of Irish households suggests some weekly grocery bills may have jumped by "an average of €41 since 2022".

According to the research, commissioned by the HelloFresh group, some familes could be spending "€2,100 more per year on groceries than in 2022".

As well as spending more on grocery bills the latest research outlines that 65% of people surveyed have cut back on non-essential spending.

According to the HelloFresh research 79% of people who took part in the survey feel "more anxious about household costs" than they did three years ago with 72% spending more on food overall.

The researchers, who surveyed 1,000 people, found that the biggest financial pressures identified by participants included:

Savings depletion (20%);

Energy bills (31%);

Grocery costs (28%).

Annita Forte, brand and marketing communication manager at HelloFresh said: “The rising costs of supermarket groceries are a real concern for Irish households".

Grocery bills

According to recent analysis by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) consumers will have seen a particular jump in the price of certain products especially in relation to dairy products.

The latest Consumer Price Index showed that the price of a pound of butter jumped by an extra 68c at the checkout over the 12 months to September 2025.

The CSO also found that the price of Irish cheddar per kg also increased by 69c while two litres of full fat milk jumped by 27c in the year ending September 2025.

Shoppers have seen food prices rise at the checkout by an estimated 4.6% in the last 12 months, according to latest research from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Anthony Dawson a statistician in the CSO prices division said the annual change noted in food and non-alcoholic beverages costs reflected "a rise in prices across a range of products, such as beef, veal and milk".

According to the CSO consumer prices in general rose by 2.7% over the 12 months to October 2025.