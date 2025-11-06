Sinn Féin TD urges poultry farmers 'not to wait' to house birds

A Sinn Féin TD has called on poultry farmers to immediately house birds to protect against the risk of avian influenza (bird flu) cases.

Deputy Natasha Newsome Drennan, who is a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and Food, made the appeal as outbreaks of the disease were confirmed in commercial turkey flocks.

The most recent case was detected in a turkey flock on a premises near Kells, Co. Meath.

Restriction zones have been established around the affected holding, comprising of a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone in line with national and EU legislation.

This follows confirmation of the disease in a flock in Co. Carlow on Tuesday (November 4).

A compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds will come into effect on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Bird flu

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD raised the outbreaks with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, in the Dáil, highlighting the severe threat to the poultry sector.

"The confirmation of bird flu in a commercial flock of 500 turkeys in Carlow, and in Meath is devastating news for the farmers involved, who now face the grim task of euthanising their entire flock.

"This underscores the critical and immediate threat facing our poultry sector," she said.

Deputy Newsome Drennan welcomed the minister's confirmation that a national housing order will come into effect from Monday, but she added that "time is of the essence".

"I strongly urge all poultry farmers across the state not to wait. Every day matters in containing this threat.

"Our counterparts in the North have already implemented their housing order. If you have the facilities to house your birds now, you should do so without delay.

"Alongside housing, we must immediately roll out the highest standards of biosecurity on all farms.

"This includes preventing contact with wild birds, disinfecting equipment, and controlling access to flocks.

"Avian influenza has the potential to cripple poultry farms across the state, with severe economic consequences.

"I welcome the Minister's stated commitment to supporting the sector in this challenging time, we need to ensure that farmers receive the swift support they need," she added.