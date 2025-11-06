Survey warns that half of British farmers considering quitting in past year

51% of British farmers have contemplated leaving the industry in the past year due to financial strain, according to a survey carried out by McCain Foods.

The McCain Farmdex report surveyed farmers across the UK to understand how they view the current state of the industry, with 74% being doubtful about the future of farming in Britain.

On a personal level, the report revealed that 61% of farmers admitted that the job has taken a toll on their mental health, with more than a third (36%) of farmers working over 70 hours per week during peak seasons.

Family farms

The survey also highlighted the importance of family contributions in helping out day-to-day on UK farms.

83% of farmers surveyed said that they work alongside their relatives, while 60% of them rely on family support to keep their farm up and running.

However, the report found that 95% of farmers expect the number of family-run farms will dwindle in the next decade without stronger government backing.

Technology and sustainability

According to the survey, the majority of UK farmers are embracing innovation and technology to make farming a more sustainable industry.

More than two-thirds (68%) view investment in technology as essential for the sector’s future.

Additionally, 71% of farmers have already adopted sustainable practices such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and precision farming.

The survey also noted that many farmers are "diversifying into agri-tourism and renewable energy, though high upfront costs and regulatory barriers remain significant obstacles."

McCain Foods

With only 4% of farmers satisfied with the current government support for them, McCain has called for cross-sector collaboration and urged the British government, policymakers, and industry leaders to:

Support regenerative agriculture to boost food security and farmer profitability;

Prioritise long-term food security;

Provide clarity on government policy direction and funding;

Ensure the long-term viability of family farms;

Guarantee fair trade deals that support domestic agriculture.

James Young, who is vice president of agriculture at McCain, commented: "It is crucial that industry bodies, the government and businesses work together to heed the warning signs in the Farmdex and take action to support farmers."