Survey warns that half of British farmers considering quitting in past year

51% of British farmers have contemplated leaving the industry in the past year due to financial strain, according to a survey carried out by McCain Foods.
The McCain Farmdex report surveyed farmers across the UK to understand how they view the current state of the industry, with 74% being doubtful about the future of farming in Britain.
On a personal level, the report revealed that 61% of farmers admitted that the job has taken a toll on their mental health, with more than a third (36%) of farmers working over 70 hours per week during peak seasons.
The survey also highlighted the importance of family contributions in helping out day-to-day on UK farms.
83% of farmers surveyed said that they work alongside their relatives, while 60% of them rely on family support to keep their farm up and running.
However, the report found that 95% of farmers expect the number of family-run farms will dwindle in the next decade without stronger government backing.
According to the survey, the majority of UK farmers are embracing innovation and technology to make farming a more sustainable industry.
More than two-thirds (68%) view investment in technology as essential for the sector’s future.
Additionally, 71% of farmers have already adopted sustainable practices such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and precision farming.
The survey also noted that many farmers are "diversifying into agri-tourism and renewable energy, though high upfront costs and regulatory barriers remain significant obstacles."
With only 4% of farmers satisfied with the current government support for them, McCain has called for cross-sector collaboration and urged the British government, policymakers, and industry leaders to:
James Young, who is vice president of agriculture at McCain, commented: "It is crucial that industry bodies, the government and businesses work together to heed the warning signs in the Farmdex and take action to support farmers."