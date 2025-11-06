Maincrop potato harvest yields expected to be up year-on-year

Apart from some crops still to be lifted in Donegal, Teagasc is confirming that the 2025 maincrop potato harvest is now complete.

And it has turned out to be a satisfactory season, from a crop production perspective.

“Yields may well be up slightly, year-on-year,” confirmed Teagasc potato specialist Shay Phelan.

“The eating quality of the potatoes grown this year is good, in most cases.

“Scab has been an issue in some crops. This is a reflection of the dry growing season that characterised 2025.”

But it is the continuing pressure on prices that gives potatoes growers most cause for concern at the present time.

Phelan said: “Potato markets across Europe have pretty much flatlined. And, unfortunately, Ireland is not immune from this trend.

“I was in The Netherlands back in September. At that time growers there were very concerned about the outlook for potato prices over the coming months.

“And this mindset has not changed.”

Storage costs

Meanwhile the costs associated with the storing of potatoes in Ireland continue to strengthen.

“Increasing electricity prices are partly responsible for this,” the Teagasc representative indicated.

“These trends bring into sharp focus the issue of keeping potatoes in store from October through to the following July.

“Part of the reason why Irish potato markets came under pressure over recent months was the impact created of 2024 season potatoes coming out of store during the summer period.

“It’s all about supply and demand.”

Looking ahead, Shay Phelan believes that potato growers should seek markets for their 2025 potato as quickly as possible and supply them accordingly.

“Minimising the period of time that potatoes remain in store over the coming months will be very important,” he concluded.

Market conditions

Meanwhile, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is reporting that potato market conditions in terms of consumption and retail sales appear to have settled, with good demand reported for packing quality material.

Prices have also stabilised. Demand for the bagging and peeling trade is lacklustre due to an overhang of last season potatoes but this should now settle also.

Across Europe, lifting is almost complete and conditions are much improved following the recent rain.

Stores are mostly full and some precarious temporary storage is being used for the last of the crop.

In France, storage issues are being reported, including rots, but early germination has also been noted. There is almost no demand for free buy from factories.