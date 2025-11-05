Heydon: 'We stand ready to support our poultry sector'

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Wednesday, November 5) pledged in the Dáil to support Ireland's poultry sector.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed yesterday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) had been identified in a turkey flock in Co. Carlow.

Agriland understands that investigations are underway into a further suspected case of bird flu in another turkey flock in the north east of the country.

Minister Martin Heydon today said he wanted to extend his "sympathy to the flock owner affected in Carlow" where the bird flu outbreak had been confirmed.

He outlined to TDs that a compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds will come into effect from next Monday (November 10) "to protect them from the risk of avian influenza".

In Northern Ireland the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has also moved to introduce a "mandatory" housing order to protect poultry from bird flu.

The housing measures for all kept birds and poultry will come into force across Northern Ireland from 00:01 tomorrow (Thursday, November 6).

According to Minister Heydon the housing order will come into place in the south from Monday "because we need to allow time for our flock owners and commercial operators to put housing in place".

Poultry

The minister also issued a stark warning today that "we are in a time now of higher risk of avian influenza" and that migratory birds have landed in Ireland and are carrying it.

He added: "We need the public to be very aware not to handle sick or dead birds but instead to report them to local and regional veterinary offices.

"We stand ready to support our poultry sector.

"The introduction of this poultry order coupled with the biosecurity measures are key measures to protect our poultry stock and captive birds".

Separately the Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Natasha Newsome Drennan, also called in the Dáil for the government to deliver "adequate compensation packages for farmers affected" by bird flu outbreak.