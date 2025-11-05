DAFM issues over 2,400 forestry licences by end of October

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued 2,402 forestry licences up to the end of October.

Last month, 443 forestry licences were issued, which marks a significant increase on September's figure of 266.

The latest data from the department shows that 377 afforestation licences covering 2,954ha were issued by October 31, while 368 valid afforestation applications had been received.

2,417ha have been planted so far this year, with this figure reflecting afforestation that has been paid at first grant stage this year to date only, including the Native Tree Area Scheme (NTAS).

Forestry

In the first ten months of the year, DAFM issued 1,115 private felling licences and 320 licences for felling on Coillte plantations.

Overall, the department has issued felling licences for 16,553ha so far this year.

1,143 private felling applications and 514 Coillte applications have been submitted to the forestry division.

590 roads licences have been granted for 220km of forestry roads, with 68km constructed by October 31.

The department has received 38 appeals relating to afforestation so far this year, 36 on tree felling and 16 for forest roads.

DAFM

The new figures also show that DAFM has approved 496 applications so far this year for the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme, covering 1,622ha.

189 applications have been approved for the NTAS (209ha), 164 for the Woodland Improvement Scheme (925ha) and 138 for the Deer Tree Shelter scheme (484ha).

54 applications have been granted for the Climate Resilient Reforestation Scheme covering 351ha.

7 licences have been issued for the Native Woodland Conservation Scheme this year for 53ha.