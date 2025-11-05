Owners urged to keep dogs under control after sheep kill in Mayo

Farmers are urging dog owners to keep their pets on leads as attacks on livestock continue to occur around the country.

According to An Garda Síochána, over 3,000 sheep are killed or injured each year by dogs.

Gardaí have confirmed investigations are ongoing following a recent report of an incident involving a dog in Co. Mayo, resulting in a number of sheep being killed.

'Trauma'

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) national sheep committee chair, Adrian Gallagher has said that there is "trauma" inflicted on sheep from even a chase by a dog.

Worrying by dogs can cause livestock health to deteriorate and they will experience stress after such events, Gallagher said.

After a kill, what is left of the flock will often not thrive afterwards.

"The knock-on effect is serious," he said.

The welfare of the farmer is also a key concern, according to the IFA sheep chair.

"Having experienced that, seeing the aftermath, the stress is huge - and that's not documented or evaluated."

He said farmers can suffer with "nightmares for weeks afterwards, maybe even beyond that".

"For a farmer to go out and see their livelihood destroyed like that, it's really traumatic."

'No Dogs Allowed' campaign

Gallagher said the IFA is hearing from farmers weekly about incidents involving dogs.

He said he is made aware of livestock kills around the country "at least every two weeks", with many farmers seeking guidance on what steps to take after the incident.

Gallagher is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control and to keep them away from livestock - "it's not your dog's fault, it's your fault for not controlling them" if an attack occurs, he said.

2025 launch of the ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign in Newcastle, Co Wicklow earlier this year. Source: Finbarr O'Rourke

The IFA has a ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, first launched in 2021.

The organisation continues to seek stronger regulations and stricter enforcement for those who do not control their dogs.

Investigations ongoing in Mayo

Independent Ireland councillor in Mayo Chris Maxwell, who is also a farmer, has made a plea to all dog owners this week: "please make sure your dogs are secured day and night".

He said that a sheep attacked occurred in the Louisburgh area late last week, and the damage caused was "shocking", with "sheep killed and others wounded and very distressed".

It is "also very distressing for the farmer and neighbours involved", he said.

"No matter how well behaved a dog is when they are with you, once left alone they can cause serious damage," Maxwell added.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they have received a report of an incident involving a dog at a property in Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, on Friday, October 31, at approximately 8:30a.m.

"A number of sheep were killed during the incident," a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Prosecution

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána in Galway are reminding dog owners that pets must be kept under control at all times.

"Please do not allow your dogs to roam," Gardaí said.

"Being responsible can help to save unnecessary mayhem and savagery to defenceless sheep and their lambs.

"If your dog attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and face prosecution.

"Section 9 (2) of the Control of Dogs Act 1986 outlines the offences and penalties and Section 21 and 23 of the act references the actions that can be taken by the livestock owners."

"Sheep are valuable assets and any harm to them harms a farmer's livelihood.

"It is every dog's instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient and good with other animals.

"Chasing by dogs can do serious damage to sheep, even if the dog doesn't catch them.

"The stress of worrying by dogs can cause sheep to die and ewes to miscarry their lambs."

Gardaí have said to report sightings of out of control dogs to a local station.