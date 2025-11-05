New farm succession service launched in Limerick

Ballyhoura Development CLG has officially launched its new Farm Succession and Generational Renewal Service for the region.

The launch took place in recent days at the historic and scenic Tory Hill Farm in Croom, Co. Limerick.

The initiative, titled 'Farm Forward: Connecting Generations, Farming for the Future', has been developed to support farmers, farm families and future farmers in planning for succession, diversification, and long-term sustainability on family farms across the Ballyhoura area.

Tory Hill Farm was selected as the launch venue as it represents three generations of women living, working, and farming side by side.

Organisers said that it is a living example of the values at the heart of the Farm Forward programme: continuity, legacy, and shared future planning.

The location offered the perfect backdrop to highlight the emotional and practical reality of farm succession and the importance of family-led decision-making.

Farm succession

The new service was officially launched by deputy mayor of Cork County Council, Cllr. Ian Doyle and will be led by Carrie O’Donoghue, Ballyhoura Development CLG Farm Succession and Generational Renewal coach.

She will work directly with farm families through confidential, one-to-one supports.

“I believe this service will meet each person where they are and lead them step by step towards achieving peace of mind, knowing they have a succession plan in place – or have at least started the conversation,” O’Donoghue said.

“I am excited to assist farmers with this process and, in the coming years, support them in areas such as farm diversification and the health and wellbeing benefits of being part of a connected network of active and retired farmers.”

Alongside succession planning, Farm Forward will also support farm diversification pathways and establish a Ballyhoura Farmers Health & Wellbeing Network to strengthen community and peer support.

It aims to:

Improve new entrants’ and developing farmers’ access to farm businesses and farmland, as well as their levels of innovation, competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience;

Improve exiting farmers’ economic security, overall quality of life, family and business relationships, land custodianship, and active citizenship.

Speaking on behalf of the Ballyhoura Development Board, James O’Donnell, ICMSA chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome this new service, which provides much-needed structured support for farm families facing succession decisions.

"By focusing on both the relationships and the long-term viability of the farm, it encourages open dialogue and future planning, which is essential for the sustainability of family farming in the Ballyhoura region.”

The launch was attended by representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), farming organisations, agricultural bodies, local elected representatives, Ballyhoura Development staff and board, the operational group of the project and members of the farming community.

How to access the service

Farmers can arrange an appointment at any of Ballyhoura Development’s offices in Kilfinane, Kilmallock, Mitchelstown, Charleville, and Cappamore.

Meetings can also take place at neutral venues or online via Zoom/Microsoft Teams.

The Farm Forward project is part of the European Innovative Partnerships (EIP) initiative co-funded by the European Commission and the Irish Government under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027.