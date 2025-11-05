Pippa Hackett joins BASE-Line EIP as project manager

Former minister of state at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett has been appointed as the project manager for the BASE-Line European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

The BASE-Line EIP project will focus on the role regenerative agriculture plays in restoring soil health, enhancing biodiversity, nature and water quality, as well as supporting farm viability and farmer wellbeing.

The project was awarded €1.4 million under the department’s environmental sustainability EIP call.

BASE-Line EIP

Speaking from this year’s BioFarm Conference in Co. Carlow, Dr. Pippa Hackett said she is "thrilled to join the team at BASE-Line EIP".

"I’ve long respected the work of BASE Ireland, and have admired the farmers proactive and open minded approach to agriculture.

"This project duly recognises their hard work over the past decade or so, and I am excited about working with them over the coming years," she added.

BASE Ireland chairperson and project lead Rob Coleman welcomed Hackett's appointment.

He said: "She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, not just as a practitioner of regenerative agriculture herself, but as a former academic and minister of state.

"We look forward to working together with the farmers to deliver on the project objectives over the next four years.

"The project will run until the end of 2029. It comes at a crucial time in Irish agriculture with many challenges in terms of sustainability and resilience.

"By working with farmers who are already on their regenerative agriculture journeys, the project provides a great opportunity to examine how regenerative practices can support a more resilient farming model," he added.