€10,000 worth of cow collar equipment stolen in Tipperary

€10,000 worth of equipment for receiving electronic signals from cow collars has been stolen from a block of land in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the theft of the equipment, which was housed in a blue timber double axle trailer.

The trailer was taken from a block of land in the Clonoulty area sometime between last Thursday (October 30) and yesterday (Tuesday, November 4).

In a social media post, Gardaí explained that the trailer and its contents worked as a receiving unit which takes a signal from the collars worn by the cows and transmits back a report to the farmer via phone or computer.

The unit is powered by a battery unit that can be recharged by solar panels.

The gardaí said that the unit is "completely useless" to any other person as the unit is specifically tuned to the collars of the owners' herd.

The unit is one of only about "three or four" bespoke units in the country, the gardaí said.

The tailer and equipment should be very identifiable, according to the garda social media post.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Thurles gardaí on 0504 25100.

Quads seized in Donegal

Elesewhere, gardaí in Co. Donegal have said they seized three quads from youths over the October Bank Holiday Weekend.

A post on the An Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page said that the quads were seized by Buncrana Gardaí in the Gleneely area.

The gardaí confirmed that the youths involved will be subject to the the juvenile liaison scheme.

"Three quads were seized from youths by Buncrana gardaí over the weekend in the Gleneely area. The youths will now be dealt with under the juvenile liaison scheme," the social media post said.

Gardaí outlined the importance of obeying all laws and rules when it comes to using quads.

"When a quad is used on a public road it is subject to the same rules as any other MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). They are required to be registered, taxed and in good roadworthy condition," the post said.

It added: "The driver must hold the appropriate driving licence and must be insured to drive the vehicle."