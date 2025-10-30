Donegal gardaí seize 3 quads from youths over weekend

Gardaí in Co. Donegal have said they seized three quads from youths over the bank holiday weekend.

A post on the An Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page said that the quads were seized by Buncrana Gardaí in the Gleneely area.

The gardaí confirmed that the youths involved will be subject to the the juvenile liaison scheme.

"Three quads were seized from youths by Buncrana gardaí over the weekend in the Gleneely area. The youths will now be dealt with under the juvenile liaison scheme," the social media post said.

Gardaí outlined the importance of obeying all laws and rules when it comes to using quads.

"When a quad is used on a public road it is subject to the same rules as any other MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). They are required to be registered, taxed and in good roadworthy condition," the post said.

It added: "The driver must hold the appropriate driving licence and must be insured to drive the vehicle."

Gardaí also warned about the dangers of using quads, especially for young people.

"Quads are powerful machines and they have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone. The roads are not a play area. Parents, do not permit your children to use public roads on quads or any other type of vehicle," the social media post said.

Quad safety

A new survey has revealed that only 18% of quad users wear a helmet at all times while operating a quad.

The survey, carried out at this years’ National Ploughing Championships, is part of Agri Aware’s Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign.

The wellness initiative for farmers is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The remaining 72% who answered the question on helmets said they would sometimes, rarely or never wear a helmet while in use of a quad.

Of those surveyed that own or use a quad, just over 57% own a helmet, while just over 50% have completed a quad training course.

When asked about the legal age limit to drive a quad, 41% either answered incorrectly or didn’t know what the legal age limit was, which is 16 years of age and over.