Back-to-back championships for Drumhill herd at NI Angus calf show

For the second year running, the Drumhill herd secured the supreme overall championship at the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual Calf Show, held at Dungannon in Co. Tyrone.

Hailing from Cookstown, the Doyle family and their renowned Drumhill herd earned five first prize rosettes and five championship awards at this year's show on Saturday, November 1.

The supreme champion of the show was the January-2025-born heifer Drumhill Evora B351, who also won heifer calf champion.

The sire of this heifer is the home-bred Drumhill Prime Cut X155 and her dam is Drumhill Evora V643.

The Doyle family were also awarded with overall yearling champion, reserve yearling champion, and reserve bull calf champion.

Drumhill Quick Buck A325, who won overall yearling champion. Source: Mullagh Photography

The title of the bull calf champion was given to the 10-months-of-age Coolermoney Fletcher B495, bred and exhibited by Adrian Parke and son Graeme, from Strabane.

The bull was sired by Rawburn E-Type W176 and bred from HW Fleur S059.

The David Dickson Cup for the champion pair went to the March-born bull calves, Killaney Red Blackey B353 and Killaney Red Dan B363, bred by John and Sandra Blackburn from Clogher.

John and Tom Blackburn exhibited the champion pair of calves, Killaney Red Blackey B353 and Killaney Red Dan B36. Source: Mullagh Photography

Charity donation

Alongside the show proceedings, the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society presented a cheque for £20,450 to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland at this year's calf show.

The money for the donation was raised in June 2025 at a ‘150 and Beyond’-themed farm walk, hosted by the Doyle family, to celebrate the 150th volume of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s herd book.

An estimated 300 visitors from throughout the UK and Ireland visited the 60-cow Drumhill herd, which was founded in 2008.

John Doyle said: "The event was huge success and raised a phenomenal amount of money for our chosen charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland."

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland representatives Tom Hadden and Kerry Anderson receive a cheque for £20,450 from Alan Morrison, president, and Robert Gilchrist, chief executive, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society; and Dungannon auctioneer Trevor Wylie. Source: Mullagh Photography

Kerry Anderson, who works for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, said: "I would like to thank everyone involved for their ‘live-saving’ generosity.

"As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £3 million annually to maintain and sustain this service.

"Public donations are crucial and we are very grateful for the support,” she added.