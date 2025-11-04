Syngenta sales down by 2% in first 9 months of 2025

Syngenta Group has announced financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025.

Sales for the third quarter 2025 were $6.4 billion, down 6% compared to the prior year and 7% lower at constant exchange rates (CER).

In Q3 2025, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) was up by 28% (35% at CER).

For the first nine months of 2025, sales were $20.9 billion, down 2% year-on-year (-1% at CER).

EBITDA for the first nine months of the year was $3.4 billion, up 25% (31% at CER) year-on-year.

Syngenta Ireland is based in Co. Waterford.

The sales reductions for the quarter and year-to-date are mostly the result of a managed reduction of the grain trading business in China, according to the latest financial documents from the company.

The group's EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2025 was 16.5%, up 3.6 percentage points compared to 12.9% in the same period last year.

The group’s strategic emphasis on investments in research and development (R&D) and innovation, combined with disciplined cost management, enhanced productivity, and operational efficiency continued to deliver profitability improvements, the financial report stated.

"These efforts and the continued margin improvements underscore the group's commitment to sustainable, long-term profitability," the group said.

For the remainder of 2025, Syngenta Group projects stable sales and continued profitability improvements in a "challenging global agricultural market", where farmer profitability remains under pressure across most regions.

Syngenta crop protection and seed

Sales for Syngenta Crop Protection were 3% higher at $9.8 billion (+5% CER) in the first nine months of 2025.

Overall conditions in Crop Protection continue to improve with volumes up in a market with pricing pressures, the group has stated.

In the first nine months of 2025, crop protection sales were up by 6% in Europe and Asia, the Middle East and Africa (excluding China) respectively.

China continued to perform strongly, achieving a 7% year-on-year growth in the first nine months of 2025.

Despite a challenging market environment with farmers’ profitability under pressure, sales in North America increased by 3% year-on-year, supported by strong customer support and new high-performing herbicides and fungicides, Syngenta has outlined.

Sales in Brazil were 2% higher. The Latin America (LATAM) region was negatively impacted by drought conditions in Mexico, as well as a continued overall price pressure, particularly in the commoditised segments of the crop protection portfolio, notably in Argentina, leading to a sales decline of 7%.

Seeds sales were $3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 1% year-on-year (2% CER).

Field crops sales in the first nine months of 2025 in Brazil increased by 13%, while LATAM sales were 20% higher, driven primarily by a strong corn recovery in Argentina.

Sales in China increased by 3%. Sales in Asia, Middle East and Africa were down 2%; North America sales were 5% lower; and Europe was down 6% for the first nine months of 2025.

Sales of vegetable seeds increased by 3% and sales of flowers were 1% lower.